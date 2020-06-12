Long distance: Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall
0 comments

Long distance: Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2011

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Quigley won Class 4 state titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Her 3,200 time of 10 minutes and 27.62 seconds is the fourth fastest at the state meet and second fastest this decade. Won the 1,600 in 4:52.17 for the fifth fastest 1,600 by an area athlete this decade. Finished as the runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 as a junior. Signed with Florida State. A nine-time All-America selection and the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field 3,000-meter steeplechase champion in the third fastest time in collegiate history (9:29.32). Competed for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics and finished eighth in the steeplechase.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports