Long distance: Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall

Graduation year: 2011
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Quigley won Class 4 state titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Her 3,200 time of 10 minutes and 27.62 seconds is the fourth fastest at the state meet and second fastest this decade. Won the 1,600 in 4:52.17 for the fifth fastest 1,600 by an area athlete this decade. Finished as the runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 as a junior. Signed with Florida State. A nine-time All-America selection and the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field 3,000-meter steeplechase champion in the third fastest time in collegiate history (9:29.32). Competed for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics and finished eighth in the steeplechase.
