Long distance: Hannah Long, Eureka
Graduation year: 2015

The 2014 and 2015 athlete of the year. Set the all-class state record in the 1,600-meter of 4 minutes and 40.15 seconds as a senior. Raced to the fourth-fastest 1,600 time in state history as a junior when she finished in 4:46.21. Won three successive state championships in the 800, 1,600 and as part of Eureka’s 3,200-meter relay. Won the Class 4 3,200 as a junior (10:34). Ran the third-fastest 3,200 by a Missouri girl when she went 10:20 at Arcadia as a junior. Ran the fastest 800 by a Missouri girl, according to Milespit.com, when she finished in 2:04.23 at Festival of Miles as a senior. A four-time All-Metro cross country runner of the year selection. Signed with Stanford. Injuries ravaged her collegiate career. After graduating Stanford, enrolled at University of Akron for graduate school with two years of eligibility remaining. Competed for the Zips indoor track team this winter.

