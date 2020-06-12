Long jump: Brooke Jenkins, Pattonville

Graduation year: 2019
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior. Won the Class 5 long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 3.5 inches. Her personal best jump of 19-3 at the Suburban Red Conference meet was the fifth longest by an area girl this decade, according to Milesplit.com. A four-time state qualifier in the long jump. Finished fifth as a junior (17-9.75). Was the triple jump runner up as a senior by leaping 38-9.25. Helped Pattonville’s 800 and 1,600-meter relay teams to runner-up finishes as a senior. Signed with the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
