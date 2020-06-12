Long jump: La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West
Long jump: La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West

La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West

La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West track and field

Graduation year: 2019

The 2018 athlete of the year won the Class 3A long jump as a junior with a leap of 19 feet, 4.25 inches. Finished third at state as a senior by jumping 20-2.25. Posted the sixth best long jump by an Illinois girl, according to Milesplit.com, when she leaped 20-3.25 at the Great Southwest Classic after her junior season. Finished third in the 100 hurdles at state as a junior and senior. Was the 300 hurdles runner up as a junior. Signed with Nebraska. Finished 11th in the long jump at the Big 10 Indoor Championships this winter.

