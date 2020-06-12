Long jump: Zionn Pearson, MICDS
Long jump: Zionn Pearson, MICDS

Graduation year: 2018

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior. A two-time Class 4 long jump champion. Won as a senior with a leap of 18 feet, 6.25 inches. Took top honors as a sophomore by jumping 18-2.75. Was the runner up as a junior (18-7) and finished fourth as a freshman (17-6.25). Posted the second farthest long jump by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit.com, when she went 19-975 at the Great Southwest Classic after her senior year. Ran on MICDS’s championship 400-relay as a senior. Medaled at state in the 100-meter hurdles as a freshman and sophomore, triple jump as a junior and senior and the 100-meter as a senior. Signed with Nebraska.

