One of the fastest sprinters and mid-distance runners in the area, the junior from Pattonville posted an area-best 400-meter dash time of 53.33 seconds to finish as Missouri’s Class 5 state runner-up. Bradley won district and sectional championships leading to her state performance. Her 53.33 is the fastest area time, bettering the previous area record of 53.55 established in 2007 by McCluer South-Berkeley’s Alishea Usery. Bradley also was the first area runner to break 54 seconds in the 400 since Cahokia's Mariya Hudson in 2017. Bradley also finished second in the 200 and third in the 100 at state.