Middle: Camryn Hubbard, junior, Pattonville

Camryn Hubbard, Pattonville

Camryn Hubbard, Pattonville track and field

The fastest half-miler in the area, Hubbard won the Class 5 state championship in the 800 meters in 2 minutes and 12.05 seconds to finish unbeaten season. Won the 800 in personal-best time of 2:12.02 at the Great Southwest Classic.

