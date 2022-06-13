 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle: Charlye Moody, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter

Ran fourth-fastest 400 time in Missouri this season when she finished second in Class 5 in 56.47 seconds. Fourth at state in the 200 (24.27) while also running legs on Ritter’s record-breaking 400 and 1,600 relays.

