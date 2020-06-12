Middle distance: Montanae Roye-Speight, Ladue
Middle distance: Montanae Roye-Speight, Ladue

Graduation year: 2011

A first-team All-Metro selection, Roye-Speight set the Class 4 record in the 400 as a senior when she won in 53.84 seconds. Second fastest time in state history behind McCluer South-Berkeley’s Alicia Usery (53.55). Finished as the 400 runner-up as a junior in 54.52. Raced to the second-fastest 400 time by a Missouri girl when she went 53.62 at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in 2011. Signed with Louisiana State. Transferred to Texas Tech and earned All-Conference Big 12 honors in the 400. 

