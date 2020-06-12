Middle distance: Sam Levin, Ladue

Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 co-athlete of the year was a three-time 800-meter state champion. Set the Missouri all-class 800 record as a senior when she won in 2 minutes, 6.74 seconds. Raced to the sixth fastest 400 time in state history. Swept the 800 national titles by winning at the AAU Jr. Olympic Games (2:07.06) and USATF Jr. Olympic Championships (2:08.23). Ran the fifth fastest 400 in Missouri this decade and sixth fastest, according to Milesplit.com, when she finished in 54.46 seconds at Parkway South’s Vicky Reeve’s Invitational. Signed with Louisiana State. Helped 3,200-meter relay set a new school record at the Penn Relays with a third-place finish in 8:19.43.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.