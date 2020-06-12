Middle distance: Sam Levin, Ladue
0 comments

Middle distance: Sam Levin, Ladue

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Samantha Levin, Ladue

Samantha Levin, Ladue track

Graduation year: 2011

The 2011 co-athlete of the year was a three-time 800-meter state champion. Set the Missouri all-class 800 record as a senior when she won in 2 minutes, 6.74 seconds. Raced to the sixth fastest 400 time in state history. Swept the 800 national titles by winning at the AAU Jr. Olympic Games (2:07.06) and USATF Jr. Olympic Championships (2:08.23). Ran the fifth fastest 400 in Missouri this decade and sixth fastest, according to Milesplit.com, when she finished in 54.46 seconds at Parkway South’s Vicky Reeve’s Invitational. Signed with Louisiana State. Helped 3,200-meter relay set a new school record at the Penn Relays with a third-place finish in 8:19.43. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports