Middle distance: Whitney Adams, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2013

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Adams was a two-time Class 4 400-meter state champion. Won as a senior in 55.3 seconds but laid down a personal best 54.37 during prelims for the third fastest 400 by a Missouri girl this decade. Ran on Howell’s state champion 1,600-meter relay and medaled in the 100 and 200. Won the 400 as a junior in 54.7 and finished third as a sophomore in 55.81. Signed with Kansas. Earned second-team All-America honors with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 2:05.74.

