 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Middle: Nnenna Okpara, senior, Parkway Central

  • 0

Raced to area’s fastest 400-meter time of 55.3 seconds at a Class 4 sectional. Second at state in the 200 (24.6) and 400 (56.59). Ran on Parkway Central’s state championship 800 and 1,600 relays.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News