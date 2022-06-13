Middle: Nnenna Okpara, senior, Parkway Central

Raced to area’s fastest 400-meter time of 55.3 seconds at a Class 4 sectional. Second at state in the 200 (24.6) and 400 (56.59). Ran on Parkway Central’s state championship 800 and 1,600 relays.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today