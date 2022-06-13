 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-event: Aaliyah Elliott, sophomore, John Burroughs

Won three medals at the Class 5 state meet with a runner-up finish in the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches), a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (14.46 seconds) and a seventh-place finish in the 100 (12.03).

