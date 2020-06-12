Multi-event: Mariya Hudson, Cahokia

Graduation year: 2017
A four-time All-Metro first-team selection, Hudson was among the most dynamic all-around athletes in the area during the decade. Won the Class 2A 400-meter race three times with a personal best time of 54.48 seconds as a senior. Brought home titles in the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.64) as a sophomore. All-state finisher in the long jump three times with third-place finishes as a senior (18-7.75) and sophomore (17-11.75) and a seventh-place finish as a freshman. Never finished lower than third in any of her 11 races at the state championships as Cahokia won three team titles and was the runner-up once in her four years. Signed with Western Texas College. Was named the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association 2019 female track athlete of the year after winning a national championship in the 400 in a school record 54.22 seconds and finishing second in the 200.
