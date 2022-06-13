 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multi-event: Maya Anderson, junior, MICDS

Maya Anderson, MICDS

Maya Anderson, MICDS track and field

Won Class 5 state titles in the 300-meter hurdles (42.74 seconds) and the triple jump (39 feet, 7 inches). Took second at state in 100 hurdles in a personal-best time of 13.59.

