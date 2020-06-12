Multi-event: Raheema Westfall, McCluer South-Berkeley
Graduation year: 2017

The 2017 athlete of the year and a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Westfall’s dominant state performance as a senior pushed the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state championship. She won the 100-meter in 11.76 seconds, the 200 in 24.92 and anchored the 400 and 1,600 relays to state championships. As a junior, she anchored the 1,600 relay to a state title and earned all-state honors in the 100, 200 and 400. Signed with New Mexico Junior College. Transferred to Wayland Baptist University.







