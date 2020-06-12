Multi-event: Raynesha Lewis, Cahokia
Graduation year: 2016

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Lewis piled up the Class 2A all-state honors with nine individual medals in her four-year career. Won the long jump state title as a junior when she leaped 18 feet, 10.75 inches. Finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.55 as a junior. Took third in the 100s as a senior in 14.41. Finished second in the triple jump as a freshman by leaping 38-0.25. Signed with Nebraska. Transferred to Toledo last fall.

