Pole vault: Emily Presley, St. Clair

Graduation year: 2015
Won the Class 3 pole vault state championship as a junior when she went 12 feet, 6 inches. Finished third as a senior (11-0) in Class 4 and runner up as a sophomore (11-0) in Class 3. Qualified for state as a freshman but did not medal. Signed with Missouri Southern State University. Three-time NCAA Division II pole vault champion and top-ranked in the nation by clearing 14-1.25 when her senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
