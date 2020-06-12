Shot put: Jayden Ulrich, Wood River

Graduation year: 2021
Won the Class 2A shot put as a sophomore with a throw of 46 feet, 9.5 inches. Set a personal best of 46-11.75 for fifth place at the New Balance Nationals after the state meet. Was the state runner up in the discus as a sophomore with a personal best 139-11. Medaled at state in the shot put with a fourth-place finish (41-4.75). Did not compete as junior due to coronavirus pandemic.
