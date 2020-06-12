Shot put: Lena Giger, Highland

Graduation year: 2014
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Giger won three consecutive Class 2A shot put championships and finished third as a freshman. Her personal best outdoor put of 48 feet, 10.75 at the Triad Lady Knight Invitational is the fifth longest in state history, according to Milesplit.com. Signed with Stanford. A four-time All-America selection. Set the school record in the shot put (58-8.5). Finished second, third and sixth in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships during her career. Set school record in the hammer throw (190-3) at the Pan-American Junior Games in 2015 to put her fifth all-time at Stanford.
