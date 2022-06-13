 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sprints: A’laji Bradley, sophomore, Pattonville

Won the Class 5 state championship in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 55.35 seconds. Finished third at state in both the 100 (11.79) and 200 (24.06).

