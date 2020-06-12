Sprints: Alicia Burnett, Fort Zumwalt South/Parkway North

Graduation year: 2019
The 2019 athlete of the year, Burnett is the fastest sprinter the area has seen in the past decade and among the fastest in state history. Swept the Class 4 100-, 200- and 400-meter state titles as a freshman at Fort Zumwalt South and then won state titles in the 100 and 200 as a junior after sitting out her sophomore season following her transfer to Parkway North. Set an all-class record at the state meet in the 100 (11.58). Ran on Parkway North’s state champion 800 and 1,600-meter relays. Never lost a high school race. Posted the fastest 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.46) of the decade. Named Missouri’s Gatorade track athlete of the year in 2017. Did not compete as a senior due to coronavirus pandemic. Signed with Texas A&M.
