Captured the Class 2A Illinois titles in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes this past season and helped lead Cahokia to a third-place finish in the team standings, the program’s first state team trophy since finishing as the 2A runner-up in 2017. Austin’s personal-best time of 11.78 seconds in the 100-meter dash was second in the area only to Parkway Central's Skyye Lee’s 11.67. Austin captured eight first-place finishes in the 100, including conference and sectionals. Her personal best time in the 200 of 24.20, in the state meet prelims, was third-fastest in the area. She won six different meets in the 200, including conference and sectionals. Austin ran on Cahokia’s sixth-place 400 relay at state.