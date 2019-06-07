Sprints: Kayelyn Tate, freshman, Parkway Central 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Finished second in the Class 4 100 meters (12.18 seconds) and 200 meters (25.49). Helped the Colts 800-meter relay to a runner-up finish in 48.93 seconds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Colt Finish Runner-up Relay Sport View comments Most popular Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion Show us your #PlayGloriaSTL spirit, St. Louis! promotion Purchase tickets for $5.00 each with this Post-Dispatch special offer! Print Ads Ads SOGOTRADE - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Ads CUSTOM CONTENT - HOUSE ACCOU - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Ads HACKMANN LUMBER - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Hackmann Lumber 3030 Hwy 94 South , Saint Peters, MO 63303 636-441-0100 Website Ads COMFORT SOLUTIONS - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Ads DECA REALTY CO - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Ads MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Maryville University 650 Maryville University Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63141 314-529-9393 Website Ads PRIESTER, ROBERT - Ad from 2019-06-05 Jun 5, 2019 Ads INDOOR COMFORT TEAM - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Indoor Comfort Team Attn: Adam Rahmanuvich, St Louis , MO 63125 314-894-8200 Website Office ZOLLINGER FURNITURE CO, H R - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Zollinger Furniture Co. 4821 Fairview Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63116 314-832-1555 Website Ads WALTER KNOLL FLORIST - Ad from 2019-06-04 Jun 4, 2019 Walter Knoll Florist Gail Knoll 2765 Lasalle St., St Louis , MO 63104 314-352-7575 Website Quick links Stat sheets Prep Sports Talk 2018-19 all-conference and all-state teams How to report your games © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy