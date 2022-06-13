 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sprints: Kayelyn Tate, senior, Parkway Central

Won the Class 4 200-meter dash in 24.48 seconds and was runner-up in the 100 (11.83). Ran on Parkway Central’s state championship 800 and 1,600 relays. Signed with Virginia Commonwealth University.

