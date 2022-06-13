 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sprints: Leah Thames, senior, McCluer STEAM Academy

Class 3 state champion in the 100 (24.52 seconds) and runner-up in the 200 (12.01). Ran on McCluer STEAM’s state champion 800 relay team and its runner-up 400 relay team.

News