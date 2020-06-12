Sprints: Peyton Chaney, Nerinx Hall

Graduation year: 2012
An All-Metro first-team selection as a senior, Chaney ran the third fastest 100 (11.59) and fourth fastest 200 (23.74) in Missouri this decade. Finished as the Class 4 runner up to Hazelwood East’s Tianna Valentine. Took third in the 400 as a senior in 57.43. As a junior won the 200 (24.54) and was the runner up to Valentine in the 100 (11.94). Medaled in the 100, 200 and 400 as a sophomore. Signed with Virginia. Set a freshman school record in the outdoor 200 (24.02). Personal best of 23.5 is fourth best in school history. Earned All-ACC honors in the 200 with a sixth place finish at the ACC championships.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.