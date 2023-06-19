Sprints: Sydney Burdine, senior, Westminster By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 19, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Southeast Missouri State signee finished third in the Class 5 state meet in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 54.48 seconds that ranked second in the area. Also was sixth in the 200. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro girls track and field second team