Sprints: Tianna Valentine, Hazelwood East

Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 athlete of the year was a three-time Class 4 100-meter champion. Nearly set the state records in the 100- and 200-meter races as a senior but her times of 11.51 and 23.71, respectively, were wind aided. Finished as the 200 runner-up as a junior and medaled as a sophomore. Did not start running track until her freshman year of high school. Named Missouri’s Gatorade track athlete of the year in 2012. Set the 100 record at the Kansas Relays (11.66). Signed with Kansas. Named newcomer of the year as a freshman and was part of an All-America and Big 12 champion 400 relay team.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.