Made program history by becoming the Wolves’ first female track and field state champion when she won the Class 5 discus title in wire-to-wire fashion. Bound for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, LaBruyere’s winning throw was 42.14 meters (138 feet, 3 inches), matching her personal best and school record toss of the same distance a month before. She also finished eighth at state in shot put. Earlier in the season, she set a program record of 11.82 meters (38-9.25) in the shot.