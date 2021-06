The nation’s top javelin thrower, Juszczyk won the Class 4 state championship with a throw of 151 feet, 10 inches. Unleashed country’s No. 6 all-time best javelin throw with her toss of 177-11 at the Border War Championships in April. Sixth in triple jump (35-1.25), sixth in 100-meter hurdles (15.52 seconds) and ran a leg on Trinity’s fifth-place 400 relay at state. Signed with TCU.