 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Throws: Vanessa Polk, senior, John Burroughs

  • 0
Vanessa Polk, John Burroughs

Vanessa Polk, John Burroughs volleyball

A first-time track and field competitor, Brown unleashed the top throw in Missouri when she won the Class 5 shot put championship (44 feet, 3 inches). Signed with Pepperdine University to play volleyball.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News