Triple jump: Diamond Riley, Ritenour
Graduation year: 2018

A two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Won back-to-back Class 5 triple jump state titles and set the all-class state record as a senior when she jumped 44 feet, 10 inches. Posted the longest triple jump by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit.com, when she went 41-11.5 at the Great Southwest Classic after her senior season. Finished as the runner-up in the long jump as a senior (18-10.25) and medaled as a junior. Signed with Northern Illinois. Named the Mid-America Conference Indoor Championships freshman field performer of the year. Named second-team All-MAC indoors in the triple jump as a sophomore. 

