Triple jump: Lajarvia Brown, Alton

Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 All-Metro athlete of the year and a first-team All-Metro selection as a sophomore and junior, Brown won three consecutive Class 3A triple jump state championships and set the then-all-class state record as a senior when she jumped 42 feet, 1.75 inches. As a senior won the 100-meter hurdles in 13.89 seconds, finished second in the long jump (19-2.5) and was third in the 300 hurdles (43.47). Medaled at the state meet in the long jump as a sophomore and junior with sixth place finishes and took fifth in the 300 hurdles as a junior. Won the heptathlon at the Great Southwest Classic after her senior year. Signed with Texas A&M. Earned first-team All-America honors with a seventh place finish in triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Nationals as a sophomore. Personal best triple jump of 44-6.75 ranks No. 4 in school history.
