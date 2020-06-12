Triple jump: Nataliya Friar, Holt

Graduation year: 2013
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, Friar won three consecutive Class 4 triple jump state championships and finished as runner up as a freshman. Popped a personal best triple jump of 40 feet, 2.25 inches at the Warrenton Invitational as a sophomore. Medaled at the state meet three times in the 100-meter and once in the 200. Signed with Louisiana State University. Selected twice as an All-America performer and a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer. Personal best outdoor triple jump of 43-10 ranks No. 7 all-time at LSU.
