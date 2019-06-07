Recorded a mark that tied for area’s top pole vault performance this spring when she cleared 11 feet, 6 inches, at the Henle Holmes Invitational. Finished third in Class 5 with a vault of 10-9 and was the runner up in the long jump (17-7.5).
