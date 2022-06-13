Vertical jumps: Mason Meinershagen, junior, Oakville

Finished second in Class 5 pole vault for the second consecutive season when she vaulted 12 feet, 1 inch. Also was second in the high jump by clearing 5-5.75 and was sixth in the 100 hurdles in a personal- best time of 14.63 seconds. Also a state long jump qualifier.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today