 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vertical jumps: Mason Meinershagen, junior, Oakville

  • 0
Mason Meinershagen, Oakville

Mason Meinershagen, Oakville track and field

Finished second in Class 5 pole vault for the second consecutive season when she vaulted 12 feet, 1 inch. Also was second in the high jump by clearing 5-5.75 and was sixth in the 100 hurdles in a personal- best time of 14.63 seconds. Also a state long jump qualifier.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The high school stars who lifted their teams to titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News