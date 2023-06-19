University of Kansas signee became only the second Missouri girl to sweep pole vault and high jump state championships when she swept both Class 5 titles. Brittany Kallenberger of Lee’s Summit West was the first, winning both events in 2011 and 2012. Oakville High’s Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, Meinershagen’s sweep also gave her state titles for the first time. She finished second the last two seasons in the Class 5 vault, was runner-up in the Class 5 high jump last season and third in 2021. She cleared season bests of 3.66 meters (12 feet) in the pole vault and 1.7 meters in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) at state.