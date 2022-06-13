 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vertical jumps: Sophia Schrader, senior, Parkway North

Won Class 4 pole vault state championship by vaulting 12 feet. Had a personal-best vault of 12-8.75 at Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational. Signed with Central Arkansas.

