Heart and soul of the Class 3 state champion Knights. The 5-foot-10 setter and University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee averaged 8.39 assists a set for Borgia (33-4-1), which won its 11th state title. Lynn had 38 assists in the championship match. She also averaged 1.71 kills, put down 24 aces and had 225 digs.
Most popular
-
Spain named new coach at Cardinal Ritter, Wallace tabbed AD
-
All-Metro softball player of the year: Purvis' toughness helps carry Sullivan to state
-
Hall, Tyus help Civic Memorial cruise past Mater Dei
-
Webster Groves starts fast, blows past Gateway STEM
-
All-Metro softball pitcher of the year: Roseberry overcomes obstacles to shine for Holt