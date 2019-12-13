Subscribe for 99¢
Abby Lynn, Borgia

Abby Lynn, Borgia volleyball

Heart and soul of the Class 3 state champion Knights. The 5-foot-10 setter and University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee averaged 8.39 assists a set for Borgia (33-4-1), which won its 11th state title. Lynn had 38 assists in the championship match. She also averaged 1.71 kills, put down 24 aces and had 225 digs.