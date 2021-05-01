Addison Lyon, senior, O'Fallon Christian

University of Missouri signee overcame a life-threatening heart condition that derailed her junior season to lead the Eagles to an 8-7 record and the Class 2 state championship, the first in program history. The 5-foot-9 setter was a two-way force in the Eagles’ 6-2 offense, averaging 4.77 assists and 2.79 kills a set. Her 25 aces tied her for a team high. She went out with a bang with 16 kills and 31 assists in the state championship match, a five-set victory against Valle.