 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Addison Lyon, senior, O'Fallon Christian
0 comments

Addison Lyon, senior, O'Fallon Christian

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Addy Lyon, O'Fallon Christian

Addy Lyon, O'Fallon Christian volleyball

University of Missouri signee overcame a life-threatening heart condition that derailed her junior season to lead the Eagles to an 8-7 record and the Class 2 state championship, the first in program history. The 5-foot-9 setter was a two-way force in the Eagles’ 6-2 offense, averaging 4.77 assists and 2.79 kills a set. Her 25 aces tied her for a team high. She went out with a bang with 16 kills and 31 assists in the state championship match, a five-set victory against Valle.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports