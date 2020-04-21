You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade girls volleyball spotlight: Lafayette's 2012 team set standard with perfect campaign
From the All-Decade girls volleyball series
Zach Young still remembers the joke that spread like wildfire in the fall of 2012.

In his first year as head volleyball coach at Lafayette High, Young inherited a talent-rich group that would go on to make history.

His initial role as bench boss was thought to be an easy one.

“Everyone said that my hardest job was making sure I got the numbers right on the lineup card when I turned it in,” he said. “If I did that right, we had a good shot of winning.”

Actually, Young did a lot more than that.

But he was gifted a star-studded team that turned in a magical campaign that will be hard to equal.

Lafayette went 40-0 in 2012 and won every match in straight sets on the way to a second successive Class 4 state championship.

That near-flawless season was the second of six successive state titles for the Wildwood-based school and still is considered by many to be the best overall season by any large school in Missouri volleyball history.

Led by the one-two slugging punch of then-junior outside hitter Lily Johnson and senior middle blocker Stephanie Campbell, the Lancers obliterated everyone that stood in their way.

“At the time, we never really knew how special what we were doing really was,” Campbell said. “In the moment, we were just winning and winning and that was it. Now, when I look back on it, I realize it’s quite an accomplishment.”

Explained Johnson, "It's just cool to see what an impact that team had on not just us, but everyone else around the program."

Young managed to guide his team through a rough schedule that featured plenty of potential pitfalls. Yet the group stayed focused on the task at hand.

Lafayette rolled through the regular season with a 28-0 record and never allowed more than 23 points in a single set.

Things got tougher in the postseason. St. Joseph’s held a set point at 25-24 in sectional play before the Lancers reeled off three successive points to nail down a 25-20, 27-25 win.

At the state tournament in Cape Girardeau, Lee’s Summit West grabbed an 18-13 advantage in the first set of pool play. A Campbell-led rally triggered a 25-22, 25-16 comeback.

“We didn’t think the whole time that, 'Hey, we’re going undefeated and we’re not going to lose a set,'” Campbell recalled. “It was just one match at a time. That way we were able to keep the pressure off.”

Lafayette beat Lee’s Summit West in the championship match 26-24, 25-9 on Nov. 3.

“There were times when they’d win and I thought they looked pretty good,” Young said. “But then, the players would get together and explain that they weren’t satisfied because they didn’t feel like they played up to their potential. That’s what made them so different, so successful.”

The camaraderie and friendship among the players was a huge key to the amazing run.

Lafayette's roster featured five future NCAA Division I players and four others who went on to compete at the D-II, D-III and NAIA levels. The other four on the 13-player roster could have continued to play volleyball but chose the academic route instead.

“Sometimes, it’s hard when you have so many talented players,” Young said. “But they made it work.”

Explained Campbell, “We all played for each other. Every team says that, but we really meant it. It didn’t matter who made the big play as long as it got done.”

Johnson, who is the Post-Dispatch girls volleyball player of the decade, went on to a highly successful career at Missouri State University.

A four-time All-American, Johnson sits 19th in NCAA history with 2,293 kills. She is one of only 10 players in NCAA history with more than 2,200 kills and 1,500 digs. She is studying in the medical field at Stanford University in California.

The 6-foot-2 Campbell, now 25, went on to play at Auburn University and was the 2015 Southeastern Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Johnson, now 23, led the 2012 team 257 kills — three more than Campbell, who posted a team-high 96 blocks.

Setter Maggie Scott set the attack in motion with 872 assists. She went on to hand out more than 3,000 helpers during a four-year stint at the University of Oregon. Scott is an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi.

Melanie Crow played at the University of Missouri after two seasons at the University of Mississippi.

Jackie Scott went on to perform at Western Kentucky and SIU Edwardsville. She is an assistant coach at Villanova University.

Young said his players were just as deadly in the classroom as they were on the court.

“I told them, 'Half of you will be operating on me someday,'” he said.

Campbell might be the first. She is a third-year medical student at Emory University in Atlanta.

The fun-loving group set a high standard that was followed by four successive titles. Lafayette’s last crown came in 2016.

“The example has been followed by almost everyone in this program,” Young said. “You don’t get teams like that with that much talent too often.”

Johnson said the 2012 season remains fresh in her mind.

"I always think about how fun it would be just to go back and relive one day on that team — the matches, the friendships," Johnson said. "It all left a lasting imprint on me."

