All-Decade girls volleyball spotlight: Lafayette's 2012 team set standard with perfect campaign

Zach Young still remembers the joke that spread like wildfire in the fall of 2012.

In his first year as head volleyball coach at Lafayette High, Young inherited a talent-rich group that would go on to make history.

His initial role as bench boss was thought to be an easy one.

“Everyone said that my hardest job was making sure I got the numbers right on the lineup card when I turned it in,” he said. “If I did that right, we had a good shot of winning.”

Actually, Young did a lot more than that.

But he was gifted a star-studded team that turned in a magical campaign that will be hard to equal.

Lafayette went 40-0 in 2012 and won every match in straight sets on the way to a second successive Class 4 state championship.

That near-flawless season was the second of six successive state titles for the Wildwood-based school and still is considered by many to be the best overall season by any large school in Missouri volleyball history.

Led by the one-two slugging punch of then-junior outside hitter Lily Johnson and senior middle blocker Stephanie Campbell, the Lancers obliterated everyone that stood in their way.