All-Decade girls volleyball spotlight: Lafayette's 2012 team set standard with perfect campaign

Zach Young still remembers the joke that spread like wildfire in the fall of 2012.
In his first year as head volleyball coach at Lafayette High, Young inherited a talent-rich group that would go on to make history.
His initial role as bench boss was thought to be an easy one.
“Everyone said that my hardest job was making sure I got the numbers right on the lineup card when I turned it in,” he said. “If I did that right, we had a good shot of winning.”
Actually, Young did a lot more than that.
But he was gifted a star-studded team that turned in a magical campaign that will be hard to equal.
Lafayette went 40-0 in 2012 and won every match in straight sets on the way to a second successive Class 4 state championship.
That near-flawless season was the second of six successive state titles for the Wildwood-based school and still is considered by many to be the best overall season by any large school in Missouri volleyball history.
Led by the one-two slugging punch of then-junior outside hitter Lily Johnson and senior middle blocker Stephanie Campbell, the Lancers obliterated everyone that stood in their way.
“At the time, we never really knew how special what we were doing really was,” Campbell said. “In the moment, we were just winning and winning and that was it. Now, when I look back on it, I realize it’s quite an accomplishment.”
Explained Johnson, "It's just cool to see what an impact that team had on not just us, but everyone else around the program."
Young managed to guide his team through a rough schedule that featured plenty of potential pitfalls. Yet the group stayed focused on the task at hand.
Lafayette rolled through the regular season with a 28-0 record and never allowed more than 23 points in a single set.
Things got tougher in the postseason. St. Joseph’s held a set point at 25-24 in sectional play before the Lancers reeled off three successive points to nail down a 25-20, 27-25 win.
At the state tournament in Cape Girardeau, Lee’s Summit West grabbed an 18-13 advantage in the first set of pool play. A Campbell-led rally triggered a 25-22, 25-16 comeback.
“We didn’t think the whole time that, 'Hey, we’re going undefeated and we’re not going to lose a set,'” Campbell recalled. “It was just one match at a time. That way we were able to keep the pressure off.”
Lafayette beat Lee’s Summit West in the championship match 26-24, 25-9 on Nov. 3.
“There were times when they’d win and I thought they looked pretty good,” Young said. “But then, the players would get together and explain that they weren’t satisfied because they didn’t feel like they played up to their potential. That’s what made them so different, so successful.”
The camaraderie and friendship among the players was a huge key to the amazing run.
Lafayette's roster featured five future NCAA Division I players and four others who went on to compete at the D-II, D-III and NAIA levels. The other four on the 13-player roster could have continued to play volleyball but chose the academic route instead.
“Sometimes, it’s hard when you have so many talented players,” Young said. “But they made it work.”
Explained Campbell, “We all played for each other. Every team says that, but we really meant it. It didn’t matter who made the big play as long as it got done.”
Johnson, who is the Post-Dispatch girls volleyball player of the decade, went on to a highly successful career at Missouri State University.
A four-time All-American, Johnson sits 19th in NCAA history with 2,293 kills. She is one of only 10 players in NCAA history with more than 2,200 kills and 1,500 digs. She is studying in the medical field at Stanford University in California.
The 6-foot-2 Campbell, now 25, went on to play at Auburn University and was the 2015 Southeastern Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Johnson, now 23, led the 2012 team 257 kills — three more than Campbell, who posted a team-high 96 blocks.
Setter Maggie Scott set the attack in motion with 872 assists. She went on to hand out more than 3,000 helpers during a four-year stint at the University of Oregon. Scott is an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi.
Melanie Crow played at the University of Missouri after two seasons at the University of Mississippi.
Jackie Scott went on to perform at Western Kentucky and SIU Edwardsville. She is an assistant coach at Villanova University.
Young said his players were just as deadly in the classroom as they were on the court.
“I told them, 'Half of you will be operating on me someday,'” he said.
Campbell might be the first. She is a third-year medical student at Emory University in Atlanta.
The fun-loving group set a high standard that was followed by four successive titles. Lafayette’s last crown came in 2016.
“The example has been followed by almost everyone in this program,” Young said. “You don’t get teams like that with that much talent too often.”
Johnson said the 2012 season remains fresh in her mind.
"I always think about how fun it would be just to go back and relive one day on that team — the matches, the friendships," Johnson said. "It all left a lasting imprint on me."
FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: Lily Johnson, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2014
The only two-time player of year during the decade (2012 and 2013), Johnson was a member of three Lafayette state championship teams. The outside hitter was the driving force behind the 2012 group that went 40-0 and won every match in two sets. The Lancers were 78-1-2 in her final two seasons. Johnson, who finished her high school career with 1,042 kills, went on to stellar athletic and academic careers at Missouri State University.
OH: Sam Epenesa, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2012
Epenesa set a then-school record for career kills with 1,250 on the way to leading the Tigers to four successive Southwestern Conference titles and four consecutive regional championships. A perfect blend of power and precision, she helped Edwardsville to a third-place state tournament finish in 2010. Epenesa went on to a successful career at Purdue before graduating in 2016.
S: Gabby Blossom, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2018
Totaled 2,550 assists in four seasons while leading the Angels to the Class 4 state championship in 2017 with a 33-3 mark. She was Missouri's Gatorade player of the year in 2018, when she won the Andi Collins Award for the top setter in the nation. St. Joseph’s fashioned a 111-26-4 mark in her four seasons. She is currently at Penn State University and was a second team All-Big 10 selection for the Nittany Lions as a sophomore last season.
OH: Leketor Member-Meneh, Lutheran South
Graduation year: 2017
Recorded an area-best 610 kills in leading the Lancers to the Class 3 state championship in 2016, the first for the program. Stands just 5-foot-8 but possesses an amazing vertical leap that helps her outjump players much taller. The youngest of eight children, she also recorded more than 1,500 kills and 1,000 points on the basketball court at Lutheran South. She will be entering her senior campaign at the University of Missouri in the fall after pounding home 340 kills for the Tigers last season.
OH: Karinna Gall, Althoff
Graduation year: 2020
Helped the Crusaders capture the Class 3A state championship in 2017 with a 41-1 mark, the first girls volleyball title for the school. Althoff compiled a 135-22 record in her four seasons, which also included a second-place state finish in 2018. The 6-foot jumping jack grew from a timid freshman to one of the most skilled offensive players in the area. She will attend Indiana State University.
S: Meghan Donovan, Villa Duchesne
Graduation year: 2016
An all-around force as a 6-foot-3 setter, Donovan closed her career as the all-time assists leader in Missouri with 3,468. The Saints were 110-40-5 in her four seasons, including a Class 3 state championship in 2015. She was Missouri's Gatorade player of the year her senior campaign. She completed a highly successful career at the University of Georgia last fall, posting 4,918 assists, third all-time in program history, and as a senior led Georgia to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.
SECOND TEAM
S: Louise Comerford, Althoff
Graduation year: 2018
Helped the Crusaders to the Class 3A state title in 2017. Currently playing for the University of Miami at Ohio.
OH: Jena Otec, St. Pius X
Graduation year: 2018
A four-time first team all-state performer, the high flyer helped the Lancers win the state title as a senior (2017) in her fourth final four appearance. Playing at Purdue University.
OH: Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2018
Was the only Tigers player to record 1,000 career kills and 1,000 digs at the time of her graduation in 2018. Now playing at Bradley University.
OH: Madison Gresham, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2018
Guided the Angels to a 32-3 record and a state title as a senior in 2017. St. Joseph’s had four successive 20-plus win seasons with her as a starter. Playing at Furman University.
MB: Stephanie Campbell, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2013
Helped kick-start the Lancers’ run of six successive titles by guiding them to back-to-back crowns in 2011 and 2012. Finished with 756 kills and went on to a successful career at Auburn.
MB: Taryn Griffey, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
Was a part of three state title teams and led the 2015 championship group with a team-high 231 kills. Played for four years at the University of North Florida.
THIRD TEAM
OH: Helen Boyle, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2011
The 6-footer helped the Angels to their eighth state title in 2010. Played four years at Louisiana State University.
OH: Paige Perego, Parkway West
Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first team All-Metro selection, she earned all-state honors in leading the Longhorns to a 26-8-2 mark as a senior. Played collegiate volleyball at Missouri State and the University of Missouri.
S: Carley Nicholson, St. Pius X
Graduation year: 2018
Missouri's all-time assists leader with 3,722. Lancers compiled a 134-21 record in her four-year career. Played key role on Class 2 state title teams in 2016 and 2017. Now playing at Illinois State University.
OH: Anna Bair, Ursuline
Graduation year: 2019
All-Metro player of the year in 2018. Topped area in kill average during her junior and senior seasons and finished with 1,323. She is playing at the University of Mississippi.
OH: Brooke Schulte, Mater Dei
Graduation year: 2012
Played a huge role on the Knights’ back-to-back state championships teams in 2010 and 2011. Went on to play basketball for four years at DePaul University.
S: Alyssa Jensen, St. Joseph’s
Graduation year: 2013
A four-time first team all-state choice, she was the Missouri Gatorade player of the year in 2011. Played volleyball at the University of California.
