When she first stepped onto the Althoff campus, Karinna Gall’s humility was a source of comedic relief for the volleyball coaching staff.
“When she was a freshman we would joke around that she would almost apologize when she got kills on other people,” Althoff coach Tony Miner said. “She came in as such an incredibly overpowering athlete, but she didn’t have an incredibly overpowering personality.”
Gall’s play, however, never was a laughing matter.
Gall put down 155 kills as a freshman, helping to power the Crusaders to the first of three consecutive state semifinal appearances. As a sophomore, she delivered 313 kills as Althoff won its first state championship. Gall had 454 kills as a junior, when Althoff finished as Class 3A runner-up.
As her game grew, so did Gall's leadership and personality.
“It has been a huge growth in her as a leader and maturing as a person on top of her obviously getting better and better as a volleyball player every year,” Miner said. “I think a lot of it was just her maturing, getting more confident in herself and just understanding the game and the dynamics of the team and everything like that. I think all of those things played into that personality growth.”
The 6-foot outside hitter saved her best for last with 440 kills her senior season and an average of 5.64 kills per set that was second-highest in the area. Gall, an Indiana State recruit, added 42 aces, 359 digs and was a leader on serve receive for a team that went 33-4 and spent the entire season on top of the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
Gall is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year.
“While she’s a very physically overpowering athlete, it’s truly her consistency and she’s able to do so many things,” Miner said. “She’s able to play six rotations and hit out of the middle. We’d have her run a slide to the outside so she’d run circles around the court. She’s so versatile and consistent and I think that’s what sets her apart.”
Gall said she remembers looking up to setter Louise Comerford during her early days as an underclassman on a state championship contender.
Comerford, a 2018 Althoff graduate, now plays for Miami University in Ohio.
“Every day in practice I would just watch Louise and how hard she would always work, but she would somehow manage to make things fun,” Gall said. “Just being around a person like that made me want to get better.”
After Comerford graduated, it was Gall’s turn to serve as a captain in her junior and senior seasons.
“It was a really huge responsibility and I really liked being one of the captains,” Gall said. “My freshman and sophomore years the upperclassmen did such a great job of being leaders and I really wanted to step up and do that.”
Althoff went 135-22 during Gall’s four seasons.
Due to its success in Class 2A and then in Class 3A, the Crusaders were moved up to Class 4A this season due to Illinois’ success factor in classifications. That pitted Althoff, with an enrollment of 382, against schools about 10 times its size.
Playing against bigger competition — both enrollment-wise and size-wise — Althoff fell to Minooka in the sectional final, ending Gall and the rest of the seniors’ run.
“Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I was glad we were in 4A because it’s the best competition and playing against those big schools with those big players it was really exciting because in volleyball anything can happen,” Gall said. “It just made it fun having such big competition.”
Gall’s class was the first Miner coached all four seasons, including two years as an assistant. He has a lot of special memories of Gall’s time, but none more than her 25-kill performance in a three-set win against Normal University High this season.
“She basically won a set by herself,” he said.
True to form, Gall was quick to give the credit to her teammates, including setter Mary Wessel.
“Our passing was really good that game and Mary did a great job of moving me around so they didn’t know where I was,” Gall said. “Since it was just such a good team it made me want to keep playing better and finding a way to score so we could win.”
Gall’s favorite match was beating Edwardsville her sophomore season when the Crusaders stormed back from a 24-19 deficit in the third set.
“It just showed that we were never out of a game that whole year,” Gall said. “It showed we believed we could do it and it showed how good we could be.”
Gall said she plans to major in either special education or speech pathology at Indiana State. As she moves on, she and her fellow seniors hope they have left something behind for future Crusaders teams — a legacy of hard work and having fun.
“As long as you are trying no one will get mad at you if you make a mistake and to have fun,” Gall said. “You play better when you have fun.”
Miner will remember Gall’s relentless drive to get better. Whether it was being the first to arrive and the last to leave in the gym, getting training on her own outside of school activities or even doing both on the same day.
And of course, there’s her humility.
“To be that incredible of a volleyball player and for her to be ego-free was something that was pretty special,” Miner said. “When you have your best player that gets more excited when others are successful than when she’s successful is pretty incredible. She wanted nothing more than for her team to succeed.”
ALL-METRO FIRST TEAM
Allison Beaton, senior, Lafayette
Truman State recruit stepped into a leadership role for the Lancers. A 6-foot-1 middle blocker, Beaton averaged 3.05 kills per set in leading Lafayette (31-9-2) to a second-place finish in Class 4. Versatility kept opposing defenses off-balance and her presence at the net keyed a strong Lancers defense. The third of three Beaton sisters to play for Lafayette, she averaged 1.28 blocks a set.
Abby Lynn, senior, Borgia
Heart and soul of the Class 3 state champion Knights. The 5-foot-10 setter and University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee averaged 8.39 assists a set for Borgia (33-4-1), which won its 11th state title. Lynn had 38 assists in the championship match. She also averaged 1.71 kills, put down 24 aces and had 225 digs.
Jillian Mattingly, senior, Cor Jesu
Signed with St. Louis University, the 6-foot-1 middle blocker averaged a team-high 3.49 kills and .96 blocks per set. She also had 18 aces for Cor Jesu (23-6), a Class 4 quarterfinal team. Mattingly’s athleticism allowed her to cover a lot of ground and attack from anywhere.
Jessie Timmermann, junior, Mater Dei
A 5-foot-10 setter, helped Knights (31-10) finish as Class 2A state runner-up. Timmermann was among the area’s assist leaders, averaging 10.85 a set. She also had a potent serve with 40 aces and provided 260 digs. A second generation Knight, her mother was a part of the school’s first state championship team in 1987.
Audrey Weber, junior, St. Dominic
Go-to offensive option for a potent Crusaders attack, the 5-10 outside hitter was one of the area’s kills leaders, averaging 4.60 a set in leading St. Dominic to a 26-9 record. Weber led the Crusaders in kill percentage and also put down 23 aces from the service line. A six-rotation player, Weber excelled in serve receive and had 140 digs.
Grace Winkelmann, junior, Hermann
The 5-foot-9 middle blocker was the area's kills leader with an average of 6.38 per set on 1,057 attempts. Hits effectively with power or touch to keep opponents off-balance. Led Hermann (35-5) to the Class 2 championship, the program's state record 14th title. All-around player added 227 digs and 38 service aces.
ALL-METRO SECOND TEAM
Ella Brinkmann, sophomore, Borgia
This 5-foot-7 outside hitter emerged as the Knights’ go-to finisher this season. Brinkmann averaged 3.59 kills along with a team-high 28 aces. She was also a force on the back row with a steady serve receive and 150 digs.
Abby Johnson, senior, Breese Central
A 6-foot-4 middle blocker she chose to be a preferred walk-on at Nebraska over offers from the University of Houston and Arkansas State. Johnson led the Cougars (23-10-1) by averaging 3.29 kills. She was also a force at the net averaging .95 blocks.
Julia Klump, senior, Oakville
The key to the Tigers’ offense, the 5-9 setter had a knack of keeping double teams off of attackers while knowing when to tip. Klump, the school’s all-time assists leader, averaged 9.47 assists and 1.46 kills for Oakville (29-3). She was also strong on the back row with 221 digs.
Belle Monaco, junior, O’Fallon Christian
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter was the top option in a high-powered offense. Monaco averaged 4.13 kills for the Eagles (25-8-1) along with a team-high 39 aces. She was also the team’s leader in serve receive and had 182 digs.
Caly Otec, senior, St. Pius X
Part of a lethal one-two offensive punch with Kennedy Lane, the 5-foot-10 outside hitter was the leader for the Class 2 runner-up Lancers. Otec averaged 4.28 kills and put down a team-high 39 aces for St. Pius (25-5-2). She also led the team in serve receive and had a team-high 154 digs.
Danika White, senior, New Athens
A dual threat, this 5-foot-11 middle blocker and setter led the Yellow Jackets to a 30-6 record and Class 1A sectional semifinal appearance. White was tops on New Athens in kills, averaging 3.15 a set, along with averaging 3.88 assists. She put down 30 aces, had 1.31 blocks and had 188 digs.
ALL-METRO THIRD TEAM
Brooke Borgmeyer, senior, Lafayette
A 5-foot-9 outside hitter, she shined in helping lead the Lancers to their second-place finish in Class 4. Borgmeyer led the Lancers in kills with 3.35 a set, had 280 digs and was strong in serve receive. Signed with Spring Hill.
Lily Rogers, senior, Cor Jesu
The 5-foot-9 setter’s leadership helped keep the Chargers rolling as they dealt with several key injuries. Rogers averaged 8.10 assists, had 26 aces and 114 digs.
Madison Scheer, sophomore, Eureka
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter followed a strong freshman season with an even better sophomore campaign. Scheer led the Wildcats (19-10) averaging 3.95 kills and was a leader in serve receive.
Kayla Steinmeyer, senior, Francis Howell Central
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter and Ouachita Baptist signee led the Spartans (19-9-2) to their first state semifinal appearance. Averaged 4.43 kills, led the team in serve receive and had 166 digs.
Anna Wilkison, senior, Incarnate Word
The 6-foot outside hitter helped lead the Red Knights to a 27-8-1 record. Wilkison averaged 4.31 kills and was also tough from the service line with 42 aces.
Alexis Williams, senior, Oakville
One of the area’s best liberos, the 5-foot-7 defensive stalwart frustrated opposing attackers. Williams was a leader on serve receive and had a team-high 396 digs for the Tigers.