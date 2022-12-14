All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Lafayette was in good hands with Nelson leading attack

Lafayette girls volleyball coach Zach Young always knew exactly what he had in Alyssa Nelson.

“When you get a setter like that, you just sit back and enjoy it, because they don’t come along very often,” Young said.

There was no hesitation with handing the keys to Nelson last year as a sophomore, even with a lineup laden with upperclassmen.

She earned the respect of her teammates with her skill and work ethic as the Lancers won a district title. There was one issue, though, that Young wanted to see Nelson address as a junior.

“She's got sometimes the voice of a lamb," Young said, "but she's got the heart of a lion.”

Naturally soft-spoken, it is easier for 5-foot-8 Nelson to let her play do the talking. But with being in such a leader-intensive position on the volleyball court, Young talked with her about being more vocal with her teammates.

Nelson found her voice and Lafayette once again found itself holding up the state championship trophy at the end of the season. The Lancers (32-6) won the Class 5 title, their seventh state championship but first since 2016.

The Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year, Nelson ran Lafayette's offense to perfection. She had 51 assists in the semifinals and 55 assists in the championship match.

Nelson was one of the area’s assists leaders with an average of 9.71 per set. She had a total of 952 assists in 98 sets played.

“I would just say it was me getting more comfortable with my teammates,” Nelson said of her more vocal role. “I mean, last year, I'm getting my first opportunity to run a 5-1 as a sophomore. I was very nervous that I would overstep an upperclassman, so I kind of just stayed quiet. But this year now that I was an upperclassman, I just did my thing and tried my best to have everyone on the same page.”

Getting everyone on the same page could at times be a challenge.

While Lafayette’s depth at the attacking positions would be the envy of most teams, it presented a unique challenge to Nelson as the team’s setter. There’s only one ball and plenty of talented arms ready to swing.

“I was very spoiled with the hitters that I had,” Nelson said. “But it was definitely a little challenging, especially just thinking of the matchups on the other side of the court. So I would try to get everyone involved early, and then just kind of go from there. Who's getting the kills right away. Who's taking the ball out of system.”

Young said Nelson did a great job of keeping everyone engaged and the hitters did a good job of knowing their role.

“We've got several options on our team that could be the go-to on a lot of teams and get four or five kills per set, all those kinds of things,” Young said. “But for our team it worked best to spread the ball out. And so I credit not only Alyssa, but our hitters as well.”

Nelson also was dangerous from the service line, leading the team by averaging 2.76 points a set. She set the school’s single match record for service points with 25 in a sweep of Lindbergh on September 22.

Nelson also suffered a concussion late in that match after colliding with teammate Caitlyn Little. While Lafayette went 3-1 in her absence, Young admitted the team got a crash course in how much Nelson meant to them.

“It was very fun to be able to watch my team do what we do, because I’m usually on the court and I got to see everything,” Nelson said. “But it also just made me want to come back that much more because I can see how capable we were.”

Not everything went smoothly during the championship campaign.

Lafayette lost four matches in a row at one point, the longest losing streak in Young’s 15-year tenure and the longest losing streak for the program since at least 2000.

Never mind that two of those loses were to respective state champions in Kansas and Nebraska and the other two were to Missouri powers Nixa and Eureka, the narrative became “what is wrong with Lafayette?”

The answer came during a players-only meeting and a higher inspiration. The players remembered assistant coach Chris Toomey, who died in June.

“I think we just reminded everyone of how much he loved the game and how much he just loved to win and loved to see us enjoying the game,” Nelson said. “So when we kind of pointed that out, it was almost like a flip just switched.”

Lafayette became, well, Lafayette.

Suddenly, the Lancers couldn’t lose, ending the season on a 21-match winning streak.

Nelson was the quarterback, adjusting on the fly often before Young needed to call a timeout to make the same move himself.

This happened in the semifinals against Liberty North. After Little had a monster first set, Nelson noticed that the Eagles had shifted their blocking to take away Little.

No problem. Nelson started feeding Maya Witherspoon for a match-high 21 kills to power the Lancers into the championship match.

“I noticed that actually pretty early on,” Nelson said. “So then I was just starting to go to the opposite pen and that just started to open up more space for our hitters.”

Nelson said Toomey’s influence was obvious at state. Toomey’s father had a bright pink Lafayette t-shirt from earlier in the season but said he wouldn’t wear it until state.

He wore it both days at Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

“It was just so surreal,” Nelson said.

Nelson recently committed to Villanova, where she plans to major in business. She admitted getting that decision behind her is a weight off her shoulders and she can just enjoy the rest of her high school days.

She hopes it ends with even more success.

“We just need to continue with our competitive drive,” Nelson said. “No fighting over playing time, just know we all want the same thing and just working as hard as possible to get there.”

2022 All-Metro girls volleyball first team Emma Fairchild, senior, Westminster A 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Fairchild helped lead Wildcats to second consecutive Class 4 state championship. Averaged 3.04 kills per set. Had 16 kills in state semifinal to help Wildcats reach title match. All-Metro third teamer as a junior. Alyssa Frederking, senior, O’Fallon Area’s assists leader with 11.17 per set. The 5-foot-9 setter helped Panthers post 32-7 record and win a Class 4A sectional title, the first in program history. Established program record with 2,006 assists in career. All-Metro third teamer as a junior. Claire Morrissey, junior, St. Joseph’s The 6-foot outside hitter cemented place as one of area’s best attackers by averaging 4.33 kills. Also had team-high 29 aces and posted 233 digs. Committed to University of Missouri. No. 6 recruit in country for her graduating class by Prepvolleyball.com. Juliette Myrick, senior, Eureka Myrick’s versatility powered the Wildcats’ offensive attack. The 6-foot right-side hitter and setter averaged 2.78 kills and 4.42 assists for a team that spent majority of season atop area rankings. Myrick will play at the NCAA Division I level for Army West Point. Ava Roth, senior, Jefferson Perennially voted team MVP by teammates, Roth led Blue Jays to Class 2 state title, the first team state championship in any sport for the school. At 5-foot-6, Roth played out of position at outside hitter but still averaged 3.06 kills. Signed with Arkansas, where she’ll play defensive specialist. Maya Witherspoon, sophomore, Lafayette A powerful 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Witherspoon led talented group of Lancers hitters on the way to the Class 5 state title. Witherspoon averaged 3.20 kills while recording 180 digs. She was at her best when the lights were their brightest, putting down 21 kills in state semifinals and 17 in the final.

2022 All-Metro girls volleyball second team Tara Greenberry, sophomore, Incarnate Word A 6-foot-3 middle hitter, Greenberry helped Red Knights march to second-place finish in Class 4. Averaged 4.39 kills and had 21 solo blocks. She averaged more than 5 kills a set in the Red Knights’ final four matches, including 27 in the district championship against Clayton. Olivia Hasbrook, junior, Eureka The 5-foot-9 libero and Ohio State recruit frustrated opposing attackers with her ability to keep the ball off the floor. Hasbrook led Wildcats with 516 digs and 56 aces. Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year. Holly Heldt, senior, Hermann This 5-foot-10 middle blocker was area’s kills leader with average of 5.06 a set in leading Bearcats to a second-place finish in Class 2. Also led team with 332 digs, 75 blocks, 65 aces. Signed with Missouri Western. Kylie Kisgen, senior, Freeburg The 5-foot-5 libero was cog who led Freeburg to fourth-place finish in Class 2A, the program’s best finish since 2009. Led team with 645 digs and finished career with 1,033. Three-sport athlete was named to Class 2A all-state tournament team. Hannah Leftridge, sophomore, St. Pius X The 5-foot-10 outside hitter led talented cast of Lancers underclassmen to the Class 4 quarterfinals. Averaged 4.19 kills and 2.19 service points. A strong six-rotation player, Leftridge also had 271 digs. Reagan Nelson, sophomore, Pattonville This 5-foot-11 kills machine parlayed a national championship run during her club season into a strong season for the Pirates, who posted their best record since 2000. Forming a lethal hitting combination with Kylie Surratt, Nelson averaged 4.35 kills. Led Pirates with 389 digs.