All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Mehlville's Iliff thrives in leadership role on and off court

Adding to the uncertainty was the expectations of a new coach as Alexis Fetsch took over the Mehlville program. Iliff shined through the adversity.

“I really like to lead on the court,” Iliff said. “Not only is it fun, but I know that someone has to step up and do it. Immediately at the beginning of the season we had no idea if we were going to play and me and the other two (seniors), even if we had no games, we wanted to make the last high school volleyball season as fun as we can make it.”

Fetsch knew about Iliff's playing ability while coaching in the Oakville program before heading to Mehlville, but she didn’t know about her star player's intangibles.

The two hit it off immediately.

“Knowing that someone is that good, you don't know what kind of player they're going to be,” Fetsch said. “Are they going to be selfish? Are they going to want everything to be about them? And just kind of seeing her from the first day and talking to her and finding out what she wanted for the year, what her expectations were of me, it was just very down to earth and very selfless and just very team focused. And I thought that that was a really cool thing for someone of that capacity to be so level-headed.”