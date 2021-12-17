All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Scheer's mentality helped make Eureka a powerhouse

Eureka High senior Madison Scheer took a step back so her team could take a step up.

Scheer, a volleyball standout since she first set foot on the Eureka campus as a freshman, didn’t start the majority of the Wildcats matches this season.

Of course, that was a mere technicality.

She was the first off the bench as coach Jodie Fowler sought to maximize Scheer’s blocking ability.

“It kind of depended on who we played and when we played, but what I was trying to always do is make sure that I matched Madison up with whoever the strongest right-side attacker was,” Fowler said. “So if their right side started somewhere else, Madison would start.”

Scheer took her game to another level in the role.

The 6-foot-1 Auburn University signee averaged 3.71 kills a set while providing a strong net presence.