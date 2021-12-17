All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Scheer's mentality helped make Eureka a powerhouse

Eureka High senior Madison Scheer took a step back so her team could take a step up.
Scheer, a volleyball standout since she first set foot on the Eureka campus as a freshman, didn’t start the majority of the Wildcats matches this season.
Of course, that was a mere technicality.
She was the first off the bench as coach Jodie Fowler sought to maximize Scheer’s blocking ability.
“It kind of depended on who we played and when we played, but what I was trying to always do is make sure that I matched Madison up with whoever the strongest right-side attacker was,” Fowler said. “So if their right side started somewhere else, Madison would start.”
Scheer took her game to another level in the role.
The 6-foot-1 Auburn University signee averaged 3.71 kills a set while providing a strong net presence.
“You have to have trust in your coach,” Scheer said. “I trust Jodie and what her process was for each game. She did give me opportunities to stay in the whole game, and you just have to understand that. She's doing what's best for the team and what's best for you at that point. Matching our strongest players against theirs is the best option, so if that meant I didn't start or I didn't go in until a couple rotations, that's what had to happen.”
Scheer, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year, led Eureka to a 30-4 record. The season was a fitting culmination of a stellar four-year career for Scheer, who finished with 1,001 career kills.
While her high school career ended in a five-set heartbreak loss to Lafayette in the Class 5 District 3 championship, Scheer produced a career-high 28 kills.
“I have no regrets on the court,” Scheer said. “I know every single one of us played so hard. Obviously, it would have been so nice to keep going, but that was one of the hardest games we've played as a team. Lafayette played amazing and so you do have to give the other team some credit as well. But I know I wouldn't have wanted to lose any other way.”
Scheer’s career started off with a bang as she averaged 3.06 kills per set as a freshman. She saved her best for last, recording a team-high 12 kills in the Class 4 state championship match as the Wildcats won their first state title.
“I sent her and her parents two short five-second videos of her first kill from high school and her last kill,” Fowler said. “It hit me right in the feelings, because I was like, holy smokes, this kid has been consistent, but she has come such a long way.”
As Scheer grew, so did the Eureka program.
Aside from her duties as an outside hitter, Scheer was the program’s leader on and off the court. Knowing what it was like being the only freshman on varsity in 2018, she made it a point to welcome varsity newcomers by making sure they felt welcomed and instilling program expectations.
While she helped her teammates, Scheer grew as well.
“This whole season, every single game has just really impacted me, and it changed me as like a leader and a person on and off the court,” Scheer said.
Scheer also was challenged with a new role during the club season.
Playing on Rockwood Thunder’s Elite team, which finished in the top 10 at nationals, coach Gretchen Moser asked Scheer to play on the right side.
“It's obviously like a whole different position,” Scheer said. “So I didn't know it was such an awkward swing at first, but I fell in love with that. I like playing right side. And I think knowing too that they're putting me out there because they think that I have the biggest block, or the best block, is also like a really good feeling.”
Scheer's blocking ability allowed Fowler the ability to match up against an opponent's best right-side option.
It also was one of the reasons Auburn came calling.
“She's been focusing on her back row play and she's probably going to get the opportunity at Auburn to play right side and outside,” Fowler said. “I would imagine both and the opportunity to play some back row, because in the SEC, they like to have a back row attacking option and she is a very good one.”
2021 All-Metro girls volleyball first team
Annie Arand, senior, Borgia
Signed with Missouri S&T. Arand was the cog that made the Knights’ engine go. The 5-foot-7 setter led Borgia to a 30-5 record. One of the area’s top assists leaders, Arand averaged 10.73 assists per set. She also had 237 digs and 45 aces. A two-time All-Metro performer.
Carly Glendinning, senior, Timberland
Signed with University of Cincinnati. A four-year starter and two-time All-Metro selection. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter averaged 5.47 kills per set. She was a strong all-around player, posting 187 digs during a 15-13-4 season.
Maddie Hoffman, senior, Cor Jesu
Signed with Wingate University. The 5-foot-5 libero posted 462 digs and helped lead the Chargers to a 23-5-3 record and the Class 5 state championship. Hoffman record the 1,000th dig of her career in the title match.
Tori Mohesky, senior, Mater Dei
The Eastern Illinois recruit and 5-foor-10 outside hitter was the go-to option as the Knights posted a 34-7 record and finished fourth in Class 2A in Illinois. The program’s all-time leader in kills, Mohesky averaged 4.95 kills per set and had 280 digs.
Vanessa Polk, senior, John Burroughs
Signed with Pepperdine University. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker averaged 4.99 kills per set while leading the Bombers to a 23-4 record and a berth in the Class 3 quarterfinals. Also had team-best 78 aces and 66 solo blocks.
Gabby Saye, senior, Edwardsville
A 6-foot-2 right-side hitter, Saye led the Tigers to a 33-9 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 4A in Illinois. She had a team-high 3.66 kills per set as the Tigers advanced to state for just the second time. Saye also had 74 blocks.
2021 All-Metro girls volleyball second team
Jacqueline Beville, senior, Cor Jesu
Consistent is the word used to describe Beville’s play. A 5-foot-10 outside hitter, she led the Chargers in kills, averaging 2.49 a set. Helped lead Cor Jesu to the Class 5 state title. Signed with South Alabama.
Ella Brinkmann, senior, Borgia
Signed with Maryville University. A two-time All-Metro performer. The 5-foot-8 outside hitter blasted 4.88 kills a set as the go-to hitter for the Knights. Also was a leader in serve receive and recorded 221 digs.
Holly Heldt, junior, Hermann
This 5-foot-8 middle hitter led the Bearcats to a 31-5-1 record and the school’s 15th state championship, a state record. Heldt averaged 4.09 kills a set, provided a team-best 68 aces and had 262 digs.
Rachel Schipper, senior, St. Dominic
A three-year starter and Maryville University signee, Schipper led the Crusaders to a 25-11-3 record and a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. The 5-foot-8 setter averaged six assists per set with 268 digs and 48 aces.
Madilyn Sell, senior, Marquette
Signed with the University of Missouri. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker came back from knee replacement surgery to lead the Mustangs to a 28-8-2 record and berth in the Class 5 quarterfinals. Averaged 2.56 kills a set and had 89 blocks.
Ally Williams, senior, Oakville
Signed with the University of Maryland. The 5-foot-3 libero frustrated opponents with her rock steady play on the back row. She posted 446 digs along with 41 aces and was named the Suburban Conference Red Pool player of the year.
2021 All-Metro girls volleyball third team
Alexis Arnel, senior, Francis Howell Central
A Truman State signee, Arnel led the Spartans to a 20-9-3 record and a berth in the Class 5 quarterfinals. The 5-foot-8 libero set the single-season school record for digs with 412.
Emma Fairchild, junior, Westminster
The 5-foot-11 outside hitter led the Wildcats to a 26-8 record and their first state championship since 2012. Fairchild averaged a team-high 2.92 kills per set.
Alyssa Frederking, junior, O'Fallon
The area’s assist leader averaging 12.10 a set. The 5-foot-8 setter led the Panthers to a 28-9 record and a sectional semifinal appearance. Frederking also put down a team-best 47 aces.
Paige Montgomery, senior, Waterloo
This SIU Edwardsville signee was the go-to offensive option for a Bulldogs team that went 28-6 and reached a Class 3A sectional final. A 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Montgomery averaged 3.32 kills per set.
Paige Siebert, junior, Jefferson
A 5-foot-6 setter, Siebert helped lead the Blue Jays to a 33-7-1 record and a third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament. Siebert averaged 9.99 assists per set and also had 65 aces.
Anna Sommer, senior, Parkway South
The area’s reigning kills leader, Sommer averaged 5.87 kills a game for the Patriots. This 6-foot-1 middle blocker will continue her volleyball career at USC-Aiken.
