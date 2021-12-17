 Skip to main content
All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Scheer's mentality helped make Eureka a powerhouse
All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year: Scheer's mentality helped make Eureka a powerhouse

From the 2021 All-Metro girls volleyball series
Eureka High senior Madison Scheer took a step back so her team could take a step up.

Scheer, a volleyball standout since she first set foot on the Eureka campus as a freshman, didn’t start the majority of the Wildcats matches this season.

Of course, that was a mere technicality.

She was the first off the bench as coach Jodie Fowler sought to maximize Scheer’s blocking ability.

“It kind of depended on who we played and when we played, but what I was trying to always do is make sure that I matched Madison up with whoever the strongest right-side attacker was,” Fowler said. “So if their right side started somewhere else, Madison would start.”

Scheer took her game to another level in the role.

The 6-foot-1 Auburn University signee averaged 3.71 kills a set while providing a strong net presence.

“You have to have trust in your coach,” Scheer said. “I trust Jodie and what her process was for each game. She did give me opportunities to stay in the whole game, and you just have to understand that. She's doing what's best for the team and what's best for you at that point. Matching our strongest players against theirs is the best option, so if that meant I didn't start or I didn't go in until a couple rotations, that's what had to happen.”

Scheer, the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls volleyball player of the year, led Eureka to a 30-4 record. The season was a fitting culmination of a stellar four-year career for Scheer, who finished with 1,001 career kills.

While her high school career ended in a five-set heartbreak loss to Lafayette in the Class 5 District 3 championship, Scheer produced a career-high 28 kills.

“I have no regrets on the court,” Scheer said. “I know every single one of us played so hard. Obviously, it would have been so nice to keep going, but that was one of the hardest games we've played as a team. Lafayette played amazing and so you do have to give the other team some credit as well. But I know I wouldn't have wanted to lose any other way.”

Scheer’s career started off with a bang as she averaged 3.06 kills per set as a freshman. She saved her best for last, recording a team-high 12 kills in the Class 4 state championship match as the Wildcats won their first state title.

“I sent her and her parents two short five-second videos of her first kill from high school and her last kill,” Fowler said. “It hit me right in the feelings, because I was like, holy smokes, this kid has been consistent, but she has come such a long way.”

As Scheer grew, so did the Eureka program.

Aside from her duties as an outside hitter, Scheer was the program’s leader on and off the court. Knowing what it was like being the only freshman on varsity in 2018, she made it a point to welcome varsity newcomers by making sure they felt welcomed and instilling program expectations.

While she helped her teammates, Scheer grew as well.

“This whole season, every single game has just really impacted me, and it changed me as like a leader and a person on and off the court,” Scheer said.

Scheer also was challenged with a new role during the club season.

Playing on Rockwood Thunder’s Elite team, which finished in the top 10 at nationals, coach Gretchen Moser asked Scheer to play on the right side.

“It's obviously like a whole different position,” Scheer said. “So I didn't know it was such an awkward swing at first, but I fell in love with that. I like playing right side. And I think knowing too that they're putting me out there because they think that I have the biggest block, or the best block, is also like a really good feeling.”

Scheer's blocking ability allowed Fowler the ability to match up against an opponent's best right-side option.

It also was one of the reasons Auburn came calling.

“She's been focusing on her back row play and she's probably going to get the opportunity at Auburn to play right side and outside,” Fowler said. “I would imagine both and the opportunity to play some back row, because in the SEC, they like to have a back row attacking option and she is a very good one.”

