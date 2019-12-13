Subscribe for 99¢
Truman State recruit stepped into a leadership role for the Lancers. A 6-foot-1 middle blocker, Beaton averaged 3.05 kills per set in leading Lafayette (31-9-2) to a second-place finish in Class 4. Versatility kept opposing defenses off-balance and her presence at the net keyed a strong Lancers defense. The third of three Beaton sisters to play for Lafayette, she averaged 1.28 blocks a set.