Anna Deutschman, senior, Francis Howell May 1, 2021

Got the most of her 5-foot-5 frame with her impressive jumping ability. A Millikin University recruit, she averaged 3.75 kills a set and had 26 aces as the leader of a high-powered Vikings attack. Also had 144 digs.