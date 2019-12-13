The 6-foot outside hitter helped lead the Red Knights to a 27-8-1 record. Wilkison averaged 4.31 kills and was also tough from the service line with 42 aces.
Most popular
-
Spain named new coach at Cardinal Ritter, Wallace tabbed AD
-
All-Metro softball player of the year: Purvis' toughness helps carry Sullivan to state
-
Hall, Tyus help Civic Memorial cruise past Mater Dei
-
Webster Groves starts fast, blows past Gateway STEM
-
All-Metro softball pitcher of the year: Roseberry overcomes obstacles to shine for Holt