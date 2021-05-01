 Skip to main content
Annie Arand, junior, Borgia
The 5-foot-7 setter made a seamless transition from libero to run the Knights offense. Arand was one of the area’s assists leaders, averaging 10.54 a set and her 33 aces was a team high. She also continued her stout defense with 216 digs.

