Annie Arand, junior, Borgia May 1, 2021

The 5-foot-7 setter made a seamless transition from libero to run the Knights offense. Arand was one of the area's assists leaders, averaging 10.54 a set and her 33 aces was a team high. She also continued her stout defense with 216 digs.